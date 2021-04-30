Strawberry Picking at Greenbrier Farms

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s officially strawberry picking season. Check out WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis as she scours the fields at Greenbrier Farms in hopes of finding the perfect strawberries to take home.

$16 for a 5-pound bucket (their buckets only). You keep can bucket and bring it back next time you come Strawberry picking and get $1 off of your next purchase.

Strawberry season typically runs until the end of June, but it could change depending on the weather. No reservations needed and masks or not required.

Greenbrier Farms field hours are Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.