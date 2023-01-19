HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Black Promoters Collective has announced the “Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Hampton this spring.

According to a press release, the show will take place on March 25 at the Hampton Coliseum. The show is hosted by actor and comedian Mike Epps and will feature standup comedy greats such as Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting January 20 at 10 a.m. and prices will range from $59.50 to $169.50.