HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College Theatre will be holding auditions for “Steel Magnolias.”

The auditions will be held on February 22 and 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre in the Academic Building on the Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road.

There are six rolls available and each audition will take around five minutes.

The cast for “Steel Magnolias” includes:

Truvy – 40-ish and owner of the beauty shop

Annelle – 19 and beauty shop assistant

Clairee – 66-ish and widow of the former mayor, Grand Dame

Shelby – 25 and the prettiest woman in town

M’Lynn – 50-ish and Shelby’s mother

Ouiser – 66-ish and a wealthy curmudgeon

Actors should prepare a one to two minute contemporary monologue that shows their range.

Rehearsals will begin March 13 and will run Monday – Thursday from 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

The show debuts on April 13 and runs through April 29. Evening shows and Saturday matinees will be held.

To secure your audition time, and receive your audition packet, please email Heather Williams, stage manager, at hwilliamsphotog83@gmail.com.

Please include a headshot, resume and any date conflicts you may have.

Preference will be given to actresses with the fewest conflicts.