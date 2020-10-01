Stayin’ Alive: Virginia Opera’s alternative fall series

(WAVY) — Virginia Opera is bringing music to a neighborhood near you, literally.

In an effort to spread the joy of opera to the community, the organization decided to orchestrate a series of free live performances in a variety of outdoor locations across Hampton Roads.

“Stayin’ Alive was an initiative born in the summer. We were trying to figure out a way to still stay present and active in our community. We wanted to show residents opera is for everybody,” said Adam Turner, Artistic Director of Virginia Opera.

From parking lots to curbsides, residents have the opportunity to hear variety of music from opera, to broadway, even Disney.

“They get to experience in-person music-making from four phenomenally talented young people who are members of our ‘Emerging Artists’ residency program. Overall, it’s been a steady flow of people coming out to each show. The community has really embraced us,” Turner added.

This Saturday, the group will host two shows. Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy some family-friendly serenades at Morning Melodies at the Virginia Zoo. Then at 3 p.m., head to Smithfield for Voce e Vino at SummerWind Vineyard for arias, Broadway favorites, delicious wines and flavorful bites.

Stayin’ Alive series will conclude in Hampton Roads Saturday, Oct. 11. From there, the organization will host a series of performances in Richmond, Virginia. For the complete list of Stayin’ Alive events, visit www.vaopera.org/stayin-alive.

