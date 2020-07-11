‘Squeeze the Day’ with virtual Anthem LemonAid stand fundraiser

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — CHKD announced the partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to bring the 12th annual Anthem LemonAid event.

Registration is open for the virtual fundraiser that will run from July 17 to August 15. The event is put on to benefit CHKD’s Cancer Program and will include four lemon-inspired, interactive challenges.

“This year, we are excited to continue helping local children and families faced with cancer diagnoses by kicking off the summer with VIRTUAL Anthem LemonAid stands,” said officials with CHKD.

Those interested can register to host a virtual Anthem LemonAid stand and choose one or more of the family-friendly challenges to participate in.

Participants are encouraged to share their virtual LemonAid stand as well as photos and videos from the challenges to help “put the squeeze on childhood cancer.”

For event and challenge information, click here. To register for the event, click here.

Latest News