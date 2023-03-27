NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is returning to Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

The festival is on May 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Point Park, 113 Waterside Drive.

Wine sales end at 5 p.m. and wine sampling ends at 4:30 p.m.

The festival showcases more than 25 of the Commonwealth’s top wineries along the Elizabeth River,

A complete listing of participating wineries, musical acts, and food & retail vendors can be found below. For more information on the Spring Wine Festival, visit bit.ly/SpringWine2023.

Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/FesteventsTix.