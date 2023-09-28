VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With “spooky season” almost here, Virginia Beach History Museum is having their return of “Ghosts of Thoroughgood Past.”

This October, people can take a paranormal tour of the Thoroughgood House by candlelight. The tours will include costumed performers guiding individuals through the night.

Campfires and cider will also be available. Tours are planned to run every 30 minutes from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 19-22 and 26-29, according to a release. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 11+, $7 for children 3-10 and free for children 2 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the door.

For the latest information about more events and tours, please visit vbmuseums.org.