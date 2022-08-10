NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that is replacing the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.

City Cruises Norfolk had paused operations since the Spirit of Norfolk caught fire back in June. The iconic vessel was considered a total loss after the fire.

“Since we began cruising in Norfolk over 40 years ago, we have built what has become an important staple within our local community,” said Jolene Price-Thompson, general manager, City Cruises Norfolk. “Over these past two months, we’ve heard countless personal accounts of experiences aboard the Spirit of Norfolk from locals and tourists alike, all reiterating the fact that she was not just a local landmark, but a beloved destination. After the overwhelming amount of support from loyal guests, local businesses, industry partners, and the community at large, we are thrilled to get back on the water with The Spirit of Mount Vernon and The Freedom Elite as we continue to create amazing experiences.”

The Spirit of Mount Vernon, which used to be in the Washington, D.C. area, has a similar size and configuration to the Spirit of Norfolk, with three decks and a capacity of 500 people. City Cruises Norfolk’s other vessel, the Freedom Elite, holds 80 guests.

