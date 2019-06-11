Spend your Sundays Groovin’ By The Bay

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – On Sunday evenings make your way to Hampton for the free concert series Groovin’ By The Bay.

Buckroe Beach will be rocking with a musical mix that includes pop, oldies, Motown, beach, and swing. Whether listening or dancing, you’ll enjoy this evening of music under the stars!

This upcoming Sunday, TFC Band will be the headliner at Buckroe Beach and Park from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. If you have trouble finding parking, complimentary shuttle service is available from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., leaving from Jones Magnet Middle School.

The concert series will run from now until August 1.

Here’s the full schedule:

5/26 Tidewater Drive Band

6/2 Michael Clark Band

6/9 The Rhondels

6/16 TFC Band

6/23 Myra Smith

6/30 The Janitors

7/7 The Fuzz Band

7/14 Soul Intent

7/21 After Hours Band

7/28 Joselyn Best

8/4 Rare Mixx

8/11 Hot Cakes

8/18 Power Play Band

8/25 Blackout Band

9/1 Slapnation