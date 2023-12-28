NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bringing smiles, toys and coats to kids this holiday season, the “What a Wonderful Christmas” Toy & Coat Giveaway was Sunday, Dec. 24, in Norfolk.

The event was put on by Southside Boys & Girls Club and ran from around 3-6 p.m., and included free pizza, hot chocolate, cookie, ornament decorating, raffles, etc.

The event was specifically targeted for those ages 3-14, and created an opportunity for the organization to give back this season for those in need.