Soul to Soul virtual concert to premiere on MLK Day celebrating African American, Jewish music

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Soul to Soul virtual concert is set to premiere on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to celebrate the music and shared experiences of the African American and Jewish communities.

The show will become available on January 18 at 4 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $12. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

The line up includes:

  • Lisa Fishman
  • Magda Fishman
  • Elmore James
  • Zalmen Mlotek
  • Tony Perry
  • Tatiana Wechsler

After the show becomes available, viewers have seven days to start watching. Once started, ticket holders will have seven days to finish watching.

This is the first time that the musical event will stream online. It was previously played to sold-out houses in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Boca Raton, Denver, Baltimore, Chattanooga, and internationally in Bucharest, Toronto, Montreal, and Winnipeg.

