VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Urban League of Hampton Roads and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art are partnering to host A Seat at the Table: Arts & Culture Experience on Thursday, April 27 to kick off the 2023 Something in the Water Festival.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the MOCA Museum at 2200 Parks Ave. General Admission and VIP tickets are available now in The Urban League’s official website. All ticket donations are non-refundable, and proceeds will support the mission, programs, and services provided by the ULHR.

A Seat at the Table is set to kick off SITW and highlight emerging and nationally renowned Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) artists, talented musicians, and designers from various disciplines according to officials.

Pieces created by international artists, Kara Walker, LaToya M. Hobbs, and Artists in Residence members such as Amber Pierce, Poetry Jackson, and Nadd Harvin will be displayed during the event along with the works of four hand selected regional artists: Ashley Raeneil, Chris Green, Loscar Creations, and QRCKY.

Live music will be provided by DJ JOFROXI, FORTRESSES, and Fake Uzumi, hosted by Q5. Avacargo, Large Brothers Catering and others will have food truck at the event.

(Courtesy: Virginia MOCA/SITW)

(Courtesy; Virginia MOCA)

(Courtesy; Virginia MOCA)

The event will also include a panel conversation about the importance of supporting BIPOC arts and culture featuring prominent tastemakers and creators from Hampton Roads.

“We are humbled by the endorsement [by Something in the Water],” said President & Chief Executive Officer for ULHR, Gil Bland. “We are thrilled to share this platform with our community partner, Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, to utilize our platforms to increase awareness of the extraordinary talent that our region continues to produce, as well as the vital need to invest in emerging Black artists and entrepreneurs.”

The event is slated to happen just one night before the first day of Something in the Water 2023, which is set to be one of the biggest SITW’s yet. This year’s lineup will feature performances by artists such as Lil Wayne, Mumford and Sons, Jonas Brothers, and Maren Morris, along with other surprise performances and surprise events.

Make sure to check WAVY for more updates as we get closer to the event.