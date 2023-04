VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has issued emergency notifications for the Something in the Water Festival.

To sign-up for text message updates for emergency notifications during the festival, text SITW to 67283.

Notifications will automatically stop after the festival.

