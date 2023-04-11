VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach and Something in the Water are teaming up to host a special community event to kick off this year’s festival.

“Lead the Wave” will be held Friday, April 14 at Mount Trashmore from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature live entertainment, food, business opportunities, and Something in the Water ticket giveaways as stated by officials.

Vendors attending the event will include Virginia Beach Public Library, Max Media – 100.5 Vibe, United Way, Coastal Edge, NAMI, and Campus757 just to name a few.

Bennett Wales, United Souls, DJ Bee of Fresh Radio, Skuzii, and Gabe Niles are some of the artists slated to perform.

Senator Aaron Rouse will also be in attendance according to officials and will be handing out SITW Festival passes to winning attendees.

“This inaugural event aims to engage and inspire members of the Virginia Beach community,” said Jeff Smith, business coordinator at the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development.