VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.(WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission (VBHRC) is looking for volunteers to serve as independent observers during Something in the Water.

According to a press release, the Independent Observer Program observes citizens, city services, and visitors to assess the safety of the event and whether or not its potentially violating or discriminating human rights.

Volunteers for SITW will be walking along Atlantic Avenue between 5th and 31st streets during the festival. They will be responsible for observing parking garages, businesses, hotels/motels, and the activities and interactions of people in the area.

Those who are interested in volunteering must be 18 years of age or older and needs to have cell phone access. Volunteers also must be able to stand and walk for three-hour shifts in large crowds.

To sign up to be an observer and to access the shift schedule, click here.