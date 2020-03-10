VB Council briefed on current coronavirus planning for special events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Several festivals across the nation have canceled their plans because of coronavirus concerns, which prompted 10 On Your Side to ask… ‘What about Something in the Water?’ which is scheduled for next month in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Jim Wood said Tuesday he has no idea what will happen with Something in the Water at this point, but told WAVY News 10, “I’m greatly concerned about coronavirus and Something in the Water, but we have some time to deal with this and see how it plays out, but we must be vigilant.”

Wood added that if the festival were to be canceled, he would still expect a huge crowd at the Oceanfront that weekend.

The festival is scheduled to begin April 20.

Virginia Beach City Council is holding a workshop session Tuesday afternoon. Coronavirus and special event planning was the first topic discussed.

Virginia Beach Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton told council members there are several big events planned in the city in the coming months and none are currently canceled or postponed.

She said they are holding calls with the event organizers and providing them information on the evolving process.

Sutton said they are assessing the special events on the following seven factors:

Crowd density Nature of contact between participants Indoors or outdoors and layout of venue Will event be attended by registered and non-registered participants. Number of participants from countries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak Age of the participants Status of declared public health emergency

WAVY News 10 is carrying the council meeting live.

App Users: Click here to view the live stream.

More Something in the Water News