VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -The Virginia Beach City Council and the school board have approved the use of school buses for Something in the Water.

The city voted Tuesday to set aside $350,000 for the festival to use the buses, which SITW will have to reimburse them for.

The Virginia Beach school board, and the city partnered for the 2019 Something in the Water festival, and the city says it was a success.

Guest who are looking to take the buses to and from the festival can purchase the 3-day shuttle passes online.

Virginia Beach plans to hold a committee meeting on April 6 to discuss public safety and the overall operations of the festival to help the public prepare.

The festival is set to take place on the Oceanfront from April 28 to April 30.