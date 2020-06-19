Team behind Something in the Water joins with business and civic leaders to launch ‘Listen, Learn, Love VB’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Following weeks of protests over racial inequality and separate incidents of violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, business, faith and civic leaders have come together to form a new initiative aimed at changing the tide.

“Listen, Learn, Love VB,” will “fast-track the diversity and inclusion conversation,” according to a release sent out by the group. Their ultimate goal is to rebrand the City of Virginia Beach as a “Sanctuary for Human Rights.”

The 2019 Something in the Water festival helped flip the dynamic of what had previously been a weekend with a negative connotation in the community. For years College Beach Weekend brought thousands of students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to the Oceanfront, where they were met with a heavy police presence because of a history of violent incidents.

“How do we get that Something in the Water type of feeling that said ‘we understand our city has a unique history but we try to put that to rest, put that to bed,’ said Councilman Aaron Rouse, one of the founding members, about the purpose of the group during a council meeting Tuesday. “We are open, we are inclusive, we are a city that values everyone. That values black lives.”

The group hopes to eventually hold live events and encourages businesses to lead the way in creating inclusionary spaces to “engage the gap in racial/civil disparities, economically and

socially.”

There is a focus on acknowledging the pain black citizens in Virginia Beach are feeling and committing to do better.

“Demonstrate to the world that Virginia Beach understands how to care for its people and visitors,” the release said.

The founding members also include Councilman Guy Tower (Beach District); Jim Cervera, the former Virginia Beach Police Chief; Robby Wells, Executive Producer of Something in the Water; Richard Maddox, Owner of the 17th Street Oceanfront Dairy Queen; Donna MacMillan Whitaker and Mike Culpepper, Managing Partners of Venture Realty Group; Mariah and Mike Standing, Owners of Watermans Restaurant; Laura Habr, Owner of Crocks Restaurant; Monique Adams, Executive Director of 757 Angels; Nneka Chiazor, with Cox Communications; Rev. Jason Knight, Mount Olive Baptist Church; Kate Pittman, Executive Director of the ViBe Creative District; Dr. Amelia Ross- Hammond, former Virginia Beach Councilwoman and Jaketa Thompson, a marketing consultant.

