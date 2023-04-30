VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There wasn’t a cloud in the sky for day two of Something in the Water, and concertgoers took full advantage of the weather.

Some people hit up the different shops.

“Made myself a bucket hat right over here,” Trey Furman said.

Others got exclusive merchandise.

“We got the new Human Race that doesn’t come out til May 6,” said one festivalgoer.

Some of the merchandise came with a steep price tag. Pharrell announced exclusive Louis Vuitton apparel. The price for a shirt started at $860.

Most of the eyes were on the two stages.

People enjoyed artists such as Summer Walker, the Jonas Brothers and Machine Gun Kelly, but many were excited for day’s headliner, Pharrell Williams and his mystery guests.

“I hope Jay-Z comes that my favorite rapper. I really hope Jay-Z comes and I’ll have to be front row,” said Donnasia Harper.

“Lil Wayne, Pharrell and Phriends, of course. Rihanna? Drake? I’m excited. Can we not talk about Lil Wayne,” one attendee said.

At the end of the night, the mystery was revealed, Diddy and Chris Brown were the two biggest surprise artists (Brown wasn’t shown on the livestream), along with younger performers in Latto, Lola Brooke and Coi Leray. They joined previously announced Phriends in Busta Rhymes, ASAP Rocky, De La Soul and M.I.A.

Separate from any surprise guest, festivalgoers were happy with what Pharrell put on.

“Give people the opportunity to bring exposure to whatever they got going on in the city,” said Eddie Lundy.