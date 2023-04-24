VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s “Something on the Menu” at restaurants in Virginia Beach!

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has kicked off the city-wide dining, which will take place from April 23 to April 30. The event coincides with the “Something in the Water” music festival.

Participating restaurants will be spreading festival spirits with a casual groove, cool vibes and great eats all week. Locals and visitors are invited to enjoy daily menu specials highlighting food and beverage items exclusively created for this celebratory week.

Below are the participating restaurants:

501 Kitchen + Bar

Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant

Bad Add Coffee of Hawaii

Beach Bully BBQ

BeachHouse 757 Bistro and Lounge

Chops Seafood & Steak

Doc Taylor’s

Dough Boy’s Pizza 24th Street

Esoteric

Harvest

Hemingway’s Restaurant & Bar Pilar

Il Giardino Ristorante

Ocean Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant

Oscar’s Oceanside

Rockafeller’s Restaurant

Tautog’s Restaurant

Thai Arroy

The Egg Bistro General Booth

Warriors Taphouse

Zoës Steak and Seafood Restaurant

To learn more about “Something on the Menu’ and to find the participating restaurant’s special menus, click here.