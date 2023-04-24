VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s “Something on the Menu” at restaurants in Virginia Beach!
The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has kicked off the city-wide dining, which will take place from April 23 to April 30. The event coincides with the “Something in the Water” music festival.
Participating restaurants will be spreading festival spirits with a casual groove, cool vibes and great eats all week. Locals and visitors are invited to enjoy daily menu specials highlighting food and beverage items exclusively created for this celebratory week.
Below are the participating restaurants:
- 501 Kitchen + Bar
- Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant
- Bad Add Coffee of Hawaii
- Beach Bully BBQ
- BeachHouse 757 Bistro and Lounge
- Chops Seafood & Steak
- Doc Taylor’s
- Dough Boy’s Pizza 24th Street
- Esoteric
- Harvest
- Hemingway’s Restaurant & Bar Pilar
- Il Giardino Ristorante
- Ocean Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant
- Oscar’s Oceanside
- Rockafeller’s Restaurant
- Tautog’s Restaurant
- Thai Arroy
- The Egg Bistro General Booth
- Warriors Taphouse
- Zoës Steak and Seafood Restaurant
To learn more about “Something on the Menu’ and to find the participating restaurant’s special menus, click here.