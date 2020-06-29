VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something In The Water officials have made the decision to refund all tickets for this year’s festival which was previously canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement posted on social media Monday afternoon, SITW officials say they will begin refunding all 2020 ticket holders beginning June 28.
The event announced on March 13 that after much consideration, the festival would return in April 2021.
Officials say those who initially opted to keep their tickets for 2021 will receive an email confirming their refund and to allow up to 10 business days for the refund to process.
For more information regarding the refunds, click here.
Latest Posts
- Something in the Water to refund all 2020 tickets
- NC June 29 COVID-19 update: 6th straight day of 1K-plus cases reported, hospitalizations dip
- Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
- Alabama mayor resigns after Facebook post on Crimson Tide’s support of Black Lives Matter
- With 4th of July displays canceled, a reminder that personal fireworks are illegal in Hampton Roads