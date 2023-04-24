An aerial shot of the crowd at the 2019 festival in Virginia Beach from WAVY’s Chopper 10.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water will be holding a last-call, local-only ticket sale for the festival on April 25.

According to a press release, last-minute three-day general admission passes will be sold in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold without fees for $299 and a shuttle pass will also be included.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

People who come to the in-person sale can buy up to four tickets and tickets can only be purchased with cash or major credit cards.

For more information about the sale and Something in the Water, visit the festivals website.