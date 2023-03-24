VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers for the Something in the Water festival are looking for volunteers ahead of the 3-day music event in Virginia Beach.

With the festival just around the corner, organizers have opened up applications for their “Work for a Ticket” program. The volunteer program is seeking community members eager to work a minimum of 12 hours in exchange for a ticket to the festival.

Volunteers 18 years old and older can work with their friends, request to be scheduled around their favorite performances and in addition to an event pass, gain the experience of an incredible behind-the-scenes adventure.

To apply for the volunteer program, CLICK HERE.

Just last week, the long-awaited lineup for the festival was announced which includes everyone from rap legends Lil Wayne, Clipse and Wu-Tang Clan, to soul and disco icons Grace Jones and Chic, to folk and country stars Mumford & Sons and Maren Morris.

Something in the Water lineup 2023

Tickets are still available for the festival on the Something in the Water website. If you can’t make it, the festival will also be livestreamed for free on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.

This year’s Something in the Water will be from April 28-30 from around 3rd Street to 15th Street at the Oceanfront. Local live event producer IMGoing will help Live Nation with the event.