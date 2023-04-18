VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water is offering a one-day-only special on three-day passes for the festival.
According to a tweet from the festival, three-day passes can be purchased online only on Tuesday for $399. No fees will be added to the ticket and the festival will also throw in a complimentary shuttle pass.
There is a limit of four tickets per household and the offer is only available from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
The highly-anticipated festival will take place from Apr. 28- Apr. 30. Some artists that are scheduled to perform include A$AP Rocky, Third Eye Blind, and Lil Wayne.