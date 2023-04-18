An aerial shot of the crowd at the 2019 festival in Virginia Beach from WAVY’s Chopper 10.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water is offering a one-day-only special on three-day passes for the festival.

According to a tweet from the festival, three-day passes can be purchased online only on Tuesday for $399. No fees will be added to the ticket and the festival will also throw in a complimentary shuttle pass.

Get your GA passes online with NO FEES + a FREE shuttle pass to join us at #SITWFest next weekend!* 🛸💙



*Offer only available today. 4 ticket limit per household pic.twitter.com/RnwMVPsZsQ — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 18, 2023

There is a limit of four tickets per household and the offer is only available from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated festival will take place from Apr. 28- Apr. 30. Some artists that are scheduled to perform include A$AP Rocky, Third Eye Blind, and Lil Wayne.