VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water is now selling 3-day shuttle passes that will take guests to and from the festival.

According to a Facebook post from Something in the Water, the shuttle will bring guests from the Virginia United Home Loans Amphitheater to the festival entrance and will run continuously throughout the day.

For all three days, the shuttles will start at 12 p.m. and the last shuttle will leave the festival site an hour after the music ends.

Shuttle passes are $50 and can be purchased online.

Something in the Water 2023 will take place Apr. 28-30 from 4th Street to 15th Street. The lineup for the festival has yet to be announced.