VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water announced that they are adding additional artists to the 2023 lineup, as well as a sneak peek as to who will join Pharrell during the festival.

The festival announced Wednesday that they will be adding Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers and Third Eye Blind to the lineup.

They also announced more information about the artists that are set to be a part of “Pharrell’s Phriends”. ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A are set to join Pharrell at the festival, as well as additional artists that have yet to be announced.

This announcement comes after the officials lineup was released to the public last month.

Artists who were already set to preform at the festival include Lil Wayne, Clipse and Wu-Tang Clan, soul and disco icons Grace Jones and Chic, folk and country stars Mumford & Sons and Maren Morris.

The free Sunday Pop-Up Church service is also going to be returning this year. Eight hours of programming in total is scheduled to take place from noon to 8 p.m.

This is breaking news and will be updated.