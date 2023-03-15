First person to DM picture with hidden message gets first access to SITW lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water is returning to Virginia Beach next month, but we’re still waiting to find out who’ll be performing.

Organizers teased the lineup could be revealed sometime Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, they posted a Facebook reel with the caption “PREPARE FOR ARRIVAL 3-15-23.” From the tease, edited clips show locations in Virginia Beach interchanged with clips of Pharrell Williams.

Concertgoers have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the lineup after Pharrell Williams announced the music and culture festival’s return to Virginia Beach back in early November.

Wednesday morning, an Instagram reel on the verified Something in the Water account started with the text “THE LINEUP IS DELIVERED”, but it didn’t actually deliver on that promise. Instead, it promoted a scavenger hunt at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The first person to find a hidden message somewhere “near the oceanfront”,” who sends a DM of a photo with the discovery, is promised first access to the lineup and two free VIP tickets.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, an update on the Instagram post said they already had a winner.

As soon as the lineup is released, we’ll update this post with the information.

Four years have passed since the first Something in the Water was held in 2019. Over 35,000 people traveled to the resort city to see numerous big-name acts such as Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and Usher.

This year’s Something in the Water will be from April 28-30 from around 3rd Street to 15th Street at the Oceanfront. Local live event producer IMGoing will help Live Nation with the event.

Event organizers have started selling 3-day, $50 shuttle passes that will take guests to and from the festival. The shuttles will go from the Virginia United Home Loans Amphitheater to the festival entrance and will run continuously throughout the day.

The resort city recently approved $2 million from the Tourist Investment Program fund to help sponsor the return of the festival.

Under the sponsorship agreement, the City of Virginia Beach would allow the festival organizers to keep all admissions, meals and the local portion of state sales taxes for all transactions that occurs on festival grounds. That equates to 10% of ticket sales, 5.5% of food and beverage and 1% for sales.