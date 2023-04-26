VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water is finally returning to Virginia Beach this weekend, and WAVY-TV 10 is your source for complete coverage of the three-day event.

The festival will take place from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 from 4th Street to 15th Street at the Oceanfront.

What to do before the festival begins

Download the SITW Mobile App

Something in the Water has launched an official app that guests can download for the 2023 festival. The app will have information that guests will need to know, including the lineup, an interactive map, a list of all the food, drink, and activities, and more.

Guests are also able to create a personal schedule on the app based on the lineup. For more information about the app and how to download it, click here.

Event ahead of SITW

More events can be found on the Festival website under “Friends of the Fest Events.”

‘Something on the Menu’ Virginia Beach Restaurant Deals all week-long

Through Sunday, April 30, participating restaurants will be spreading festival spirits with a casual groove, cool vibes, and great eats all week. Locals and visitors are invited to enjoy daily menu specials highlighting food and beverage items exclusively created for this celebratory week. For a list of participating restaurants, and menus, visit dineinvb.com.

Something in the Water Prayer Vigil on Wednesday, April 26

Something in the Water is having a prayer vigil presented by Virginia Beach Interdenominational Minister’s Conference. The vigil is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the 17th Street Oceanfront Boardwalk. In the event of rain, the vigil will be held on Thursday, April 27. For more information, click here.

‘Seat At The Table: An Arts and Culture Experience’ on Thursday, April 27

The Virginia MOCA and Urban League of Hampton Roads are partnering to host A Seat at the Table: Arts & Culture Experience on Thursday, April 27 to kick off the 2023 Something in the Water Festival. Visit the VA MOCA Museum, located at 2200 Parks Ave., from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to enjoy live music, food trucks, art, a panel discussion, and more. Tickets for the event are donation-based, starting at $25 for general admission.

WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode sat down with Event Producer, Marckel ‘KELO’ Bonds to find out more. Watch the full Community Chat in the video player below.

When you get there

According to the Something in the Water website, there are four entrances to the festival. They are located at 200 14th Street, Atlantic Ave/10th St. and Atlantic Ave/8th St. The VIP entrance will be at Atlantic Ave/6th St.

The two stages for the festival will be on 3rd and 10th streets, and they will be facing each other.

Something In The Water 2023 Lineup

The lineup was released in March and updated in April to include even more big names. The full lineup of “Pharrell’s Phriends” have yet to be announced, but we do know Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, De La Soul, and M.I.A. will be in the mix.

Late additions also included the Jonas Brothers, Arcade Fire and Third Eye Blind.

Click here for the full lineup. 10 On Your Side is still waiting for information about performance times.

Pop-Up Church Service

The free Sunday Pop-Up Church service will be on Sunday, April 30. It will take place at the Oceanfront at 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue, on a separate stage from the two main concert stages. It will be accessible from the boardwalk.

The third day of the festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. The event’s open to all ages and you don’t need a Something in the Water festival pass to attend.

Community Events

Free community events will run at existing city venues at 17th and 24th streets (with more free music at 31st Street) from Friday through Sunday.

Community Stage: Love at First Site

One community stage will be presented by TEAMLAMB, a Virginia Beach-based organization, in collaboration with Where The Heart Is. The stage will be called Love at First Site, located at the 24th Street Stage, and will run from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

RnB Block Party

Head to the RnB Block Party Friday through Sunday at the 31st Street Stage. This party will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find out more from the festival website, and visit RnB Block Party.

“AREA 75”

This event by Social Supply is at the 17th Street Stage from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find out more from the festival website.

Weather Forecast

Stay updated with the latest forecast from the WAVY-TV 10 team.

Where to watch

If you did not get tickets to this year’s festival, you can stream it live on Pharrell’s YouTube channel. Those who are looking to watch the festival online can also set a reminder to be notified when the livestream starts.

Safety and City Information

Virginia Beach Emergency Notifications

The City of Virginia Beach has a notification system in the case of an emergency during Something in the Water. To sign-up for text message updates for emergency notifications during the festival, text SITW to 67283. Notifications will automatically stop after the festival.

Boating Rules

An exclusion zone has been issued by the U.S. Coast Guard for the Something in the Water weekend, April 28 through April 30. The zone will run from the Jetty to 42nd Street and 200 yards from the shore. Boats will not be able to anchor or operate in the exclusion area. For more on this topic, click here.

Early School Dismissal

Virginia Beach City Public Schools will dismiss students early on Friday, April 28. Here are the early dismissal times:

High school students at 11:30 a.m.

Elementary school students at 12:10 p.m. and 12:55 p.m.

Middle school students at 1:45 p.m.

The Old Donation School will dismiss at 1:05 p.m. and the Bayside 6th Grade Campus will dismiss at 1:20 p.m. All after-school and Parks and Recreation after-school programs will also be canceled.

SITW Bag Policy

Small clutches and fanny packs that are 6″ X 9″ or smaller will be allowed in the festival. According to the festival website, the bags do not have be clear, but they can not have more than one pocket.

Bags that are larger than 6″ X 9″ must be smaller than 12″ X 6″ X 12″ and MUST be clear. All bags that you are bringing into the festival are subject to screening.

To see the full list of items you are allowed and not allowed to bring into the festival, click here.

Lockers

Lockers will be available to purchase during the festival. Locker prices start at $25 and will be available during festival hours. For those who are buying a multi-day locker, you will be allowed to leave items in the locker overnight.

Each locker will have a mobile charging pack with cords so guests can charge their devices. A $10 cash deposit will be required when you pick up your charging pack (which can be found at the Locker Tent), but guests will get the deposit back once the charging pack is returned.

Once the battery dies in the pack, you will be able to exchange it for a charged one at the locker reservation table.

There will be general admission and VIP lockers available and those can be pre-purchased online.

Transportation

WAVY’s Madison Pearman created a comprehensive guide of what locals and visitors can expect when traveling around the area of the festival.

Road Closures

Rudee Loop to 13th Street and 13th Street to 17th Street on Atlantic Avenue will shut down. Traffic will flow normally north of 17th and Atlantic with park-and-ride shuttles from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to 12th Street.

Shuttles

The festival website says the shuttles will leave the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from noon and cycle until one hour after the performances end each night.

3-Day shuttle passes are still available for purchase and cost $50 plus fees. To purchase shuttle passes, click here.

Boardwalk Access

The public will have boardwalk access beginning at 14th Street and heading north. The boardwalk will be closed to the public below 14th Street and will not have any access points to the festival.

Bike to the Festival

For those who are looking to bike over to the festival, parking for your bike will be available at the Boardwalk and 16th Street. Try to avoid taking Pacific Avenue and Atlantic Avenue as they will be busy, especially as everyone exits at night.

Car Pickup & Drop off

The festival website says anyone looking to be picked up or dropped off should head to Monroe Avenue next to the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Drivers should enter from the Jefferson Avenue side and continue to Monroe Avenue.