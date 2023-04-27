VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With Something in the Water quickly approaching, the final piece of the puzzle fell Wednesday morning – who’s performing and when.

“Finally, that was my first reaction,” said festival goer Gabe Niles.

Although people were excited to see the play-by-play drop, a lot of fans were worried after seeing overlapping times with their favorite artists, especially with this year’s two stage set up.

“They gotta face the burden of having that decision of, to choose between katryanada and the Jonas brothers. That’s detrimental, I feel so sorry for them,” Niles said.

Another worry of festival goers? The rain.

The first day of the festivities is supposed to be met with a downpour, making some even change their planned outfits.

“I ordered like everything for this festival that I’m pretty sure I’m not even going to be able to wear, so it’s probably going to be a hoodie vibe,” one fan said.

The festival will also have numerous community stages for up-and-coming artists.

One of those artists is 14-year-old Kelisea Hamlett, coming straight out of Hampton.

She plans to perform an original song at the 24th Street community stage, Love at First Site.

She gave 10 On Your Side a sneak peek of her song, Cash Flow.

The Solar stage is on Third Street while the Lunar stage is on Eleventh Street.