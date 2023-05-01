An entrance for Something in the Water 2023 (WAVY/Sarah Goode)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Missing anything you took to Something in the Water?

The festival is opening its lost & found on Monday until 2 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, after severe weather led to the festival being canceled on Sunday.

They say the best access to lost and found is at 6th Street.

Items are continuing to be added to the festival’s lost & found inventory, with several credit cards and phones put on the online list as of Monday. There were also five sets of keys and seven wallets/purses.

You can go online here to claim your item ahead of time via the Liff Happens service. If you can’t make it to the Oceanfront, Liff Happens does have shipment service through their app after they authorize that the lost item is yours.

You can check through the inventory and reserve your items here.