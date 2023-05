Chopper 10 flies over Something in the Water on Saturday, April 29, 2023 (WAVY image via Chopper 10)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water and the National Basketball Association (NBA) are teaming up to refurbish basketball courts in Virginia Beach.

According to a Facebook post from Something in the Water, SITW and the NBA will be refurbishing the basketball courts that be will on the site of the future Virginia African American Cultural Center.

The artists who will be designing the new courts will be announced at a later date.