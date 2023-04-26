NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water and Dominion Energy partnered up on Tuesday to help a Norfolk family.

Through Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program, Dominion and SITW provided free energy efficiency upgrades to a three-bedroom home, which houses a couple with seven children and an eighth on the way.

Volunteers installed more attic insulation and new shades in the house to help the family save money. The company also switched out older appliances and replaced them with energy-efficient ones.

“The savings can go up to 30% for energy efficiency. That includes the energy savings with insulation. Caulking, air sealing, we’re also looking at A.C. units to make sure it’s running efficiently,” Nikki Taylor from Dominion Energy said.

The EnergyShare program has been helping the community and qualified customers with their energy bill payment assistance since 1982.