VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After a weather delay on Friday and sunny skies on Saturday, will Something in the Water go on as planned for Sunday?

At this time, festival organizers still haven’t said anything about potential delays or a cancellation. The weather looks like it may cooperate until around the start time for the free Pop-Up Church service, scheduled to begin at noon at 22nd Streeet at the Oceanfront.

That does feature a large pavilion that can keep many guests out of the rain, but getting soaked isn’t the only issue.

Severe storms with lightning and high winds could roll through starting in the early afternoon and last until around 8 p.m., WAVY meteorologist Ricky Matthews says, keeping events from even getting underway Sunday.

Two concerns for #SITW today – rain/lightning in the afternoon and wind this evening. pic.twitter.com/zXN5kRkQ4U — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) April 30, 2023

Main concern for this afternoon and any storms is gusty winds. Can't rule out an isolated tornado but wind/heavy rain and lightning the main concerns. pic.twitter.com/0YGTd5sCwd — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) April 30, 2023

The first performer on the main stages on Sunday, KayCyy, is scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. Clipse, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers and Chic and more are also scheduled to perform.

Sunday’s forecast comes after a sunny day full of activities on day 2 of Something in the Water, including a Pharrell and Phriends set that featured Diddy, Chris Brown, Latto and Busta Rhymes.