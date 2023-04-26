VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There will be no basketball court on the beach as a part of the 2023 Something in the Water music festival, but sports will still be played.

This year, anyone is welcome to participate in beach soccer and tennis.

“Black Girls Tennis Club and World Street Soccer have partnered to bring a fun-filled activation to the beach during Something in the Water right at 31st Street Neptune Park,” a joint release from the two groups said.

On both Friday and Saturday of the festival from noon until 4 p.m., anyone is free to hit the sand to either watch or participate in a feature the festival is simply calling “PLAY.”

“PLAY is an experience centered around JOY where you can be fully present, tap into your imagination and have uninhibited fun together,” the release said. “No matter the space, time or place; PLAY brings together the people, sports, activities and the great outdoors for public participation where joy and fun comes first and sports (regardless of your skill level) come second.”

The soccer field and tennis courts will both be marked out on the sand according to organizers. No ticket to the festival is required.

Just like in 2019, when sports retail giant Adidas built a regulation basketball court on the sand, there will be organized matches as well as merchandise giveaways.

Microsoft is sponsoring the event this year and Darrell Booker, one of the company’s corporate affairs directors, said an announcement will be made regarding new exciting projects.

“Many are unaware the role technology truly can play in powering sports-based nonprofits,” Booker said. “Microsoft is committed to leveling the playing field in technology for Black Girls Tennis Club to ensure the young women they support can compete at the highest of levels.”

Black Girl Tennis Club was founded in Norfolk by Virginia Thornton, the wife of rapper Pusha T, and Kimberly Selden. It is a non-profit whose mission is to recruit Black women and girls interested in tennis to learn more about the sport.

World Street Soccer is an organization working to introduce and grow both the game and the community’s culture in cities around the world, especially in places where there are socioeconomic or even racial barriers limiting access to the sport.