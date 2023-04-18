VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell’s non-profit, YELLOW, will be hosting Something In The Water: Community Earth Day on Apr. 22

According to a Facebook post from the non-profit, join YELLOW, ViBe Creative District and more who will host a couple of activities around the area that will better the community.

People can go to Old Beach Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to meet with Drishti Compost and have any compost questions answered. Compost will also be on sale during the event, and for those who don’t compost at home, you can bring you food scraps to the event.

Later in the day, join YELLOW, ViBe District, and Beachy Clean to take part in a neighborhood and beach cleanup. It will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and people can sign up online.

OnieTonie Designs will also be hosting a a mural making event on 10th Street and Pacific Avenue.