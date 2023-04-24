VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Superstar and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams made a surprise visit to the resort city Saturday, ahead of this year’s Something in the Water festival, which is returning to his hometown after a 4-year hiatus.

He stopped by an event at Coastal Edge dubbed “Decks of Tomorrow – Growing Tomorrow’s Riders Today.” This event was separate from the Earth Day Community Clean-Up Pharrell’s non-profit YELLOW hosted at the Oceanfront over the weekend.

The event at Coastal Edge on 21st Street was hosted by Shaggy and featured local art, music, culture and skateboarding. There were presentations from Coastal Edge and Team YELLOW, an EggX Games skate contest and the business raffled off custom skate decks. Another 40 pre-selected students were gifted custom skateboards designed by local artists.

Pharrell founded Team YELLOW in 2019, the same year as the first Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach. The non-profit was established to “even the odds through education.”