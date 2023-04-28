VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water 2023 is happening at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. As with all big festivals, there’s a list of things you are not allowed to bring with you to the event. For instance, if you were planning to chill out on a blanket to take in some of the performances, leave it at home or in your car because blankets are a no.
The information below was provided by the Something in the Water website:
Bag Policy
- Guests and their belongings are subject to search upon entry.
- Small purses and fanny packs 6″ x 9″ or smaller are allowed. They do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.
- Bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear. NO Multi-Compartment Bags will be allowed.
- Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.
- All bags, medical or diaper/parenting bag (child must be present) are subject to security screening.
NOT ALLOWED at SITW
- NO Large Bags or Backpacks (OVER 12” x 6” x 12” – No Multi-Compartment Bags)
- NO Chairs (Including Inflatables & Beanbags)
- NO Aerosol Products (Including Spray Sunscreen, Deodorant)
- NO Air Horns, Noisemakers, Bluetooth/Aux Speakers or Instruments
- NO Animals/Pets Note: Properly documented service animals assisting an individual with a disability are allowed. Comfort, therapy or emotional-support animals are not permitted. See our ADA page for more information.
- NO Audio Recording Devices
- NO Binoculars
- NO Blanket
- NO Coolers
- NO Drones or UAV Flying Devices
- NO Firearms, Ammunition or Weapons of Any Kind (Including Knives)
- NO Fireworks or Explosives
- NO Flags or Totems
- NO Flyers, Samples, Giveaways or Promotional Items
- NO Glass (In Any Form)
- NO Hi-Vis Vests, Security Shirts or Any Clothing that Could be Considered to Imitate Uniforms of Event Staff or Emergency Services (for Non-Official Personnel)
- NO Illegal Substances, Drugs, or Drug Paraphernalia (Including Cannabis Products)
- NO Laptops, Macbooks or Tablets
- NO Laser Pointers
- NO Metal, Steel or Aluminum Water Bottles (Empty, Clear, Plastic Bottles OK)
- NO Misters
- NO Outside Food or Beverage Note: For guests with special dietary needs, please see our ADA page for more information.
- NO Pepper Spray/Mace
- NO Professional Cameras (SLR/DSLR, Detachable Lens)
- NO Radios/Walkie Talkies
- NO Selfie Sticks or Tripods
- NO Sharpies, Markers or Paint Pens
- NO Skateboards, Hoverboards, Scooters, Roller Skates, Roller Blades or Bikes (Inside the Venue)
- NO Tents
- NO Umbrellas/Parasols
- NO Wallet Chains or Spiked Clothing
ALLOWED items
- YES Bags, Fanny Packs, & Hip Bags (UNDER 6” x 9”)
- YES Clutch Purses/Small Clutch Bags (UNDER 6” x 9”)
- YES Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”
- YES Baby Strollers
- YES Beach Towels (Standard Size: Must Not Exceed 30” x 60”) Note: there will be a designated area inside the venue where attendees can sit on their towels. For safety reasons, we cannot allow people to sit on their towels outside of this designated area.
- YES Chapstick/Lip Balm (SEALED)
- YES Cigarettes (SEALED)
- YES Ear Plugs
- YES E-Cigs, Juuls and Vape Pens (No AVP/Mods or Liquid Refills for Vapes)
- YES Eye Drops (SEALED)
- YES Feminine Hygiene Items (SEALED)
- YES Gum & Mints
- YES Hand Sanitizer & Baby Wipes
- YES Hydration Packs (e.g., CamelBaks) Note: Must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets.
- YES Lighters (NO Zippo’s)
- YES Makeup
- YES Medication (NO Cannabis Products) Note: Over-the-counter medications are subject to guidelines. See below for more info.
- YES Mobile Phones
- YES Non-professional Cameras
- YES Service Animals Note: Service animals must have appropriate paper documentation. See our ADA page for more information.
- YES Sunblock Lotion (Cream OK – No Aerosol Sprays)
- YES Sunglasses and Hats
- YES Water Bottles (Empty, Plastic, Reusable, Non-metal, 32 oz, 1 per Guest)
** Organizers say this list could be modified to add more prohibited items.