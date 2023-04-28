VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water 2023 is happening at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. As with all big festivals, there’s a list of things you are not allowed to bring with you to the event. For instance, if you were planning to chill out on a blanket to take in some of the performances, leave it at home or in your car because blankets are a no.

The information below was provided by the Something in the Water website:

Bag Policy

Guests and their belongings are subject to search upon entry.

Small purses and fanny packs 6″ x 9″ or smaller are allowed. They do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

Bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear . NO Multi-Compartment Bags will be allowed.

. NO Multi-Compartment Bags will be allowed. Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

All bags, medical or diaper/parenting bag (child must be present) are subject to security screening.

NOT ALLOWED at SITW

Large Bags or Backpacks (OVER 12” x 6” x 12” – No Multi-Compartment Bags) NO Chairs (Including Inflatables & Beanbags)

Air Horns, Noisemakers, Bluetooth/Aux Speakers or Instruments NO Animals/Pets Note: Properly documented service animals assisting an individual with a disability are allowed. Comfort, therapy or emotional-support animals are not permitted. See our ADA page for more information.

Hi-Vis Vests, Security Shirts or Any Clothing that Could be Considered to Imitate Uniforms of Event Staff or Emergency Services (for Non-Official Personnel) NO Illegal Substances, Drugs, or Drug Paraphernalia (Including Cannabis Products)

Laser Pointers NO Metal, Steel or Aluminum Water Bottles (Empty, Clear, Plastic Bottles OK)

Misters NO Outside Food or Beverage Note: For guests with special dietary needs, please see our ADA page for more information.

Sharpies, Markers or Paint Pens NO Skateboards, Hoverboards, Scooters, Roller Skates, Roller Blades or Bikes (Inside the Venue)

Umbrellas/Parasols NO Wallet Chains or Spiked Clothing

ALLOWED items

YES Bags, Fanny Packs, & Hip Bags (UNDER 6” x 9”)

Clutch Purses/Small Clutch Bags (UNDER 6” x 9”) YES Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

Baby Strollers YES Beach Towels (Standard Size: Must Not Exceed 30” x 60”) Note: there will be a designated area inside the venue where attendees can sit on their towels. For safety reasons, we cannot allow people to sit on their towels outside of this designated area.

Beach Towels (Standard Size: Must Not Exceed 30” x 60”) Note: there will be a designated area inside the venue where attendees can sit on their towels. For safety reasons, we cannot allow people to sit on their towels outside of this designated area. YES Chapstick/Lip Balm (SEALED)

Ear Plugs YES E-Cigs, Juuls and Vape Pens (No AVP/Mods or Liquid Refills for Vapes)

Hand Sanitizer & Baby Wipes YES Hydration Packs (e.g., CamelBaks) Note: Must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets.

Hydration Packs (e.g., CamelBaks) Note: Must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets. YES Lighters (NO Zippo’s)

Makeup YES Medication (NO Cannabis Products) Note: Over-the-counter medications are subject to guidelines. See below for more info.

Medication (NO Cannabis Products) Note: Over-the-counter medications are subject to guidelines. See below for more info. YES Mobile Phones

Non-professional Cameras YES Service Animals Note: Service animals must have appropriate paper documentation. See our ADA page for more information.

Service Animals Note: Service animals must have appropriate paper documentation. See our ADA page for more information. YES Sunblock Lotion (Cream OK – No Aerosol Sprays)

Sunglasses and Hats YES Water Bottles (Empty, Plastic, Reusable, Non-metal, 32 oz, 1 per Guest)

** Organizers say this list could be modified to add more prohibited items.