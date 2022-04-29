VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It may not be here in Hampton Roads this year, but there is still plenty of excitement over Something in the Water.

The weekend festival will now be in the nation’s capital on the weekend of Juneteenth, June 17-19. Festival creator Pharrell Williams moved the event to DC after criticizing the City of Virginia Beach for what he called “toxic energy.”

The lineup includes Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Usher and more.

Already, some people in the Hampton Roads area have their passes for the event. Virginia residents had special access Friday to a “Virginia Locals Only” presale at the Virginia Beach amphitheater box office with fees waived.

10 On Your Side was there at the amphitheater as those hot tickets were purchased.

Some of those in the line Friday said they skipped school to get their tickets Friday. Others arrived as early as 2-4:30 a.m. to get their place in line.

“Two tickets, I wasn’t going to miss it. I think it’s a great event. Whether it’s in DC or Virginia Beach I’m always going to support,” said Joshua Duhue Harris.

“We’re excited to get these tickets either way, so we’ll be good. I think it’s going to be a good concert so we’re excited for it,” said Brandon King, a resident who got his ticket Friday.

Another person waiting in line said he was excited for SITW to go to Washington DC. He had tickets last year, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, people in DC have a shot at getting passes for the festival. The “DC Locals Only” sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena located on the St. Elizabeths East Campus, in Congress Heights.