VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Some could say camping is a unique way to lodge for a festival. However, KOA Campgrounds said it’s common for big events.

A spokesperson from KOA says several festival goers camped out when Something in the Water came to the Oceanfront in 2019 and is expecting a similar outcome this year.

“We were pretty full in 2019 and we are getting there right now,” said Jennifer Rouse, KOA Spokesperson.

KOA is located a little more than three miles away from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

A woman from Chicago said she stayed at a campground for the festival in 2019. She said she had “a ball,” and that she is coming back to SITW this year and booked a stay at Holiday Travel-L-Lodge Campsite. She said she paid less than $200 to stay from Thursday to Monday.

Rouse says KOA still has slots open for people to book. Their camping options include cabins, tents, and RVs, and they also have a variety of amenities.

“I think it’s a great escape after you’re at the festival and enjoying all the bands. And all the hustle and bustle,” Rouse said.

Rouse says the campsite has staff working 24 hours to make sure the campground is safe.