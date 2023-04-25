CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– “I sing. I write. Dance. I perform. I’m a performer. I just want people to know that they should expect a great show,” said R&B/ POP singer Devecia Mack.

Mack is one of several local artists who was selected to perform during the Something in the Water music festival.

“Something in the Water is monumental,” she said. “This area is so monumental for talent.”

Mack will perform at the Love at First Site Community Stage, which will be located on 24th Street.

“It’s a Cinderella story. I’m excited for it,” she said.

Mack is a wife and mother of two boys ages two and four.

She was born and raised in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and graduated college from Elizabeth City State University in 2013. Mack has lived in Chesapeake for more than 10 years.

She said she began singing professionally when she was 13-years-old.

Devecia Mack

“I feel like music has been my purpose. Some people never figure or their purpose or their passion. So I’m blessed and so excited to be able to walk and live in my purpose,” Mack said.

She said singing in front of thousands of people is something she’s done in the past. She said she once opened up for rappers Trina and Soulja Boy.

“The stage is home for me,” Mack said.

She said she is performing Sunday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and will perform three songs from her EP called “Pressure.” One song is called “Red Lips.” She said that song is to help women build their confidence.

She hopes Sunday’s performance opens doors for her music career.

“My music and my voice bring people together,” Mack said. I’m so excited to share with everybody.”

Click here to follow her musical journey.