Got first access to festival lineup, 2 free VIP passes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It was on the 31st Street sign where a special message was taped.

Something in the Water organizers posted a cryptic message on social media.

Within minutes of the post hitting Instagram. Chrysany Collier found the message.

“I think I won. I don’t know; I think I won,” she said.

She usually stays in Hampton, but Collier attended a work conference on Wednesday.

“I do not like crossing the water with the traffic unless I have a destination to go to,” she said.

Collier said it was during a break she saw the post.

“I was just scrolling, refreshing and then that posted and they said go look,” she said.

She said she ran over to the Neptune statue. Collier said she didn’t see anything, so she looked around.

She saw a paper on the 31st Street sign.

“I was dumbfounded, flabbergasted,” Collier said. “I can’t believe I won. Like what are the chances I’d be here for something else and win it.”

She is thrilled to go to her third Something in the Water.

“I am definitely excited to see Wu-Tang Clan. I’m definitely excited to see Summer Walker, and Jasmine Sullivan,” Collier said.

She is thankful to Pharrell and his team for giving back to the 757.

Collier said the experience was neat, and she’s looking to bring someone else along with her to enjoy the two free VIP tickets.

“It was so cool. It was different,” she said. “I don’t see any other festival doing this.”