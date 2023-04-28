Testing the main 3rd Street stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water. April 27, 2023. (Chopper 10 Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Something in the Water 2023 has arrived! Some important final details, including the performance schedule and festival map, were released just days ahead of guests converging on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. This year’s festival is April 28-30.

WAVY News will have a team of reporters at several locations throughout the weekend to bring you all the sights.

Continue to check this page for new images.

The Stage is Set

Construction on the two main stages (Solar and Lunar) at 3rd and 11th streets on the beach began early in the week. WAVY captured ground and aerial views of the progress.

Testing the main 3rd Street stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water. April 27, 2023. (Chopper 10 Photo) Testing the main 11th Street stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water. April 27, 2023. (Chopper 10 Photo)

LV Pyramid

There’s a new festival attraction this year that’s hard to miss. A 30-foot tall Louis Vuitton pyramid made of wood created to look like sand was erected near the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, within the festival’s ticketed area.

SITW creator Pharrell Williams was named creative director for the luxury brand’s menswear line earlier this year.

The Louis Vuitton pyramid ahead of Something in the Water 2023 (Via WAVY’s Chopper 10) The Virginia Beach Oceanfront ahead of Something in the Water 2023. Not the Louis Vuitton pyramid next to the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier (Via WAVY’s Chopper 10) The Louis Vuitton pyramid ahead of Something in the Water 2023 (Via WAVY’s Chopper 10)

Security

The boardwalk south of 14th Street officially closed to visitors Thursday. Only those with SITW tickets will be able to get access past this point.

There are quite a few prohibited items. Check this list before you go.

Barricades block entry to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. April 27, 2023. (Brett Hall/WAVY)