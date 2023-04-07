VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to get your gospel on. The free Sunday Pop-Up Church service is coming back this year for Something in the Water weekend in Virginia Beach.

It’ll be held Sunday, April 30 at the Oceanfront at 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue, on a separate stage from the two main concert stages.

There’ll be eight hours of programming in total, from noon to 8 p.m., with acts such as Cory Asbury, Kirk Franklin and Karen Clark and Bishop J. Drew Sheard, and local groups like The Virginia Aires.

The Pop-Up Church lineup for 2023 Something in the Water (Courtesy of Something in the Water)

The event’s open to all ages and you don’t need a Something in the Water festival pass to attend.

The original Pop-Up Church on a sunny Sunday in April 2019 was widely praised for its inclusivity and community feel. Many people who didn’t have passes for whatever reason came out just to experience the electricity of that inaugural festival weekend.

Here was the lineup for the original event in 2019.

The 2019 Pop-Up Church lineup

The Pop-Up service is one of several free events happening at the Oceanfront during Something in the Water (April 28-30). There will free live music outside at 17th Street, 24th Street and 31st Street parks, and inside for “Something Indie Water,” an unaffiliated event at the FFX Theater at the corner of 16th Street. and Atlantic Avenue.

