VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Families of Autistic Children of Tidewater (FACT) is auctioning off two VIP tickets for the upcoming Something in the Water festival.

The organization is auctioning the tickets off to the highest bidder from now until Thursday at 11 a.m. This auction item is part of many the organization is offering for its annual Party Under the Stars fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place on May 20th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Camp Grom, located at 1181 Prosperity Rd. Aside from taking part in silent and live auctions, guests will be able to enjoy live music, an open bar, and food.

For those who would like to bid on the Something in the Water VIP tickets, visit the fundraiser’s auction page.

Those who would like to attend the fundraiser, tickets are priced at $150 and can also be purchased on the fundraisers website.