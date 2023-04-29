VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Something in the Water music festival kicked off Saturday morning, with a ‘Pull up and Pitch’ competition.

Black Girl Ventures partnered with Black Ambition and Walmart to support Black and brown business owners.

Here is how it worked. Entrepreneurs had 60-seconds to pitch their brand. Nearly everyone walked away with something. One thumb-up from the judges was worth $200, two thumbs up earned the entrepreneur $250, and three thumbs were worth $500.

Those who got three thumbs up moved up to the final round for a chance to win a first place prize worth at least $20,000, a second place prize of $15,000, or third place prize of $5,000.

Julian Brown from Richmond was one of the first in line to pitch his luxury shoe restoration business Kicks Klinic. His pitch won $200.

Entrepreneurs have 60-seconds to pitch!



If they get three thumbs up they win $500, two thumbs up they win $250, one thumb up wins $200.



Julian Brown from Richmond won $200 for his ‘Kicks Klinic’ business. He was in line at 6a.m.@WAVY_News @sitw pic.twitter.com/cOfV7TCvKB — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) April 29, 2023

Jasmine Cross, a nail supplier from Portsmouth, pitched her newest product ‘Jaz nail color in can.’

“It’s a spray on nail color, it dries in seconds!” she explained.

Erik Madison with the GVBK The Giveback Foundation, hoped to win money to help at-risk children in Hampton Roads.

“Today, we’re pitching our mentorship program, we are looking for positive male influences in the community. Men specially to help raise our at-risk youth and give them the experiences that they are not getting at home,” explained Madison. “As a community leader, we have to make sure that we are giving everything we can to the youth. If you live here, you want to make sure you give back to the community.”

Justine Parker pitched her athleisure bamboo clothing brand, JusRedor. Parker was diagnosed with Lupus in 2020. She said it changed her life. Parker believes her all nature clothing brand helps with chronic skin disorders, like eczema or malar rash.

“It helped relieve my skin, leaving me irritation free. It assists with that, compared to other clothing like polyester. I’m bringing awareness,” said Parker.

Amir Driver, the owner of Made in Norfolk, also pulled up to pitch. Last year, Driver had to move his business from Military Circle Mall for a city redevelopment project.

Back in February, Driver was able to reopen his store in a new spot and told WAVY TV 10 he was interested in “taking over something in the water!”

Fast forward, the rapper and businessman is booked the entire Something in the Water weekend.

Driver is pitching in the ‘Pull Up and Pitch’ competition, performing at the community stage, modeling his brand in a fashion show and speaking on a panel about cannabis.

“We are here at Something in the Water what’s up!,” Driver told 10 On Your Side. “I got everything I asked for. We’re going to see if it comes to fruition again today!”

WAVY was there when the grand prize winner was announced. B&C’s Gloves LLC took home first prize. A giant check shows their winnings of $25,000.

10 On Your Side reached out to get more information on the competition winners.