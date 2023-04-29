VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Day 2 of the Something in the Water festival at the Oceanfront begins at noon in the ticketed area Saturday, but WAVY found fans of some of tonight’s headlining acts already lined up at 6 a.m.

This weekend’s performance schedule was adjusted after the first day of the festival was delayed five hours due to weather. Gates opened Friday at 5 p.m. instead of noon. Organizers decided the rain and wind was too strong for the early acts. Fortunately, the skies cleared and thousands got to enjoy performances from Babyface Ray, Mumford and Sons, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

It remains unclear if artists set to perform before 5 p.m. Friday will be rescheduled to a later time.

As far as safety and security Friday night, Virginia Beach dispatchers told WAVY there were no major issues.

Something in the Water performance. Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo provided by LEDE Company/SITW)

According to Meteorologist Ricky Matthews, Saturday’s weather is going to be great with a few clouds, but no rain expected, and temperatures in the 70s. Read his latest weather blog for details.

Saturday night, Virginia Beach native and founder of Something in the Water Pharrell Williams is set to perform with his “Phriends.” That lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A., but as we saw at the inaugural event in 2019, some unannounced friends will likely take the stage with Pharrell. There’s a lot of theories who they may be.

WAVY News 10’s KaMaria Braye spoke with “Clover” who watched Friday night’s performances from his hotel balcony and is looking forward to seeing Saturday’s shows the same way.

He said he’s hoping Drake and Beyonce will make a surprise appearance. We’ll have to wait and see if he gets his wish.

Before the “Pharrell & Phriends” highly anticipated performance, SWV, The Jonas Brothers, Lil Wayne and other big names are scheduled to perform.

Click here to see the full, updated SITW schedule.

Jay Barker drove nine hours from Columbus, Ohio to attend the festival. He told WAVY, “I had to take that opportunity to be front row for Lil Wayne and Machine Gun Kelly tonight; I was not missing that opportunity.” Barker said he gets told he looks like Colson Baker of Machine Gun Kelly all the time.

There are also free events at the Oceanfront associated with Something in the Water this weekend.

WAVY has a team of reporters covering the festival from the ground and above the crowds, all weekend.

If you want to watch the full live sets, Something in the Water is making that available to all in a livestream on Pharrell’s YouTube Channel.

