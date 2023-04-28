Rainy, windy weather delayed the start of the first day of Something in the Water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. April 28, 2023. (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Day 1 of the Something of the Water festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront began with unwelcome and familiar news.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, organizers tweeted that the start of the festival would be delayed because of rain and high wind gusts.

“Due to rain & high wind gusts, festival gates are delayed until further notice,” the online post stated.

Gates were scheduled to open at noon, with the first performer, Black Sherif, set to hit the Lunar Stage at 12:30 p.m. followed by Gigi Perez on the Solar Stage at 12:35 p.m. The main Solar Stage is at 3rd Street and the Lunar Stage is a few blocks down, at 11th Street.

Testing the main 3rd Street stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water. April 27, 2023. (Chopper 10 Photo) Testing the main 11th Street stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water. April 27, 2023. (Chopper 10 Photo)

The inaugural Something in the Water event in Virginia Beach was held in April 2019. That was the last time it was held in the resort city. That year, the Friday night performances were cancelled because of severe weather.

Weather Forecast

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said a few thunderstorms are possible for Friday, but added that the weather should improve by the evening, with skies becoming partly cloudy. He said although there will be some isolated showers or storms, the chance will be small.

