VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard has issued an exclusion zone for boaters during Something in the Water weekend.

The zone will be from the Jetty to 42nd Street and 200 yards from the shore from Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30.

Mapping of the exclusion zone for boaters during SITW weekend. (Credit: City of Virginia Beach)

Boats will not be able to anchor or operate in the exclusion area.

SITW BOATING RESTRICTION: The Coast Guard has issued an exclusion zone from the Jetty to 42nd Street, 200 yards from the shore, from Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30. This means boats cannot anchor or operate in this area and it will be enforced. Visit https://t.co/J51Ir2hBd2. pic.twitter.com/gaBsk3GWUS — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 24, 2023

For more information, visit http://VIRGINIABEACH.gov/EventInfo.