VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Chris Brown joins Pharell and Phriends at this year’s Something in the Water Festival.

Pharrell also brought Lola Brooke and Latto to join him during the Pharrell and Phriends performance.

Busta Rhymes brought out Coi Leray to perform with him on stage.

Special guests in 2019 included Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Tyler the Creator and Diddy. Diddy also returned to SITW this year.