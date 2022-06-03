VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are planning to make the trip to the Something in the Water Festival in Washington, DC later this month, organizers want to make it easier for you to get there from Hampton Roads.

They are offering shuttle passes from Virginia Beach to DC.

A one-way ticket costs $50. If you need a round-trip ride, it will cost you $95. Buy your official SITW shuttle passes here.

The shuttle has departures on both Thursday and Friday and return dates of Sunday or Monday. Here are the specific dates and times:

Departure from Virginia Beach: Thursday, June 16, 2022

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

Departure from Virginia Beach: Friday June 17, 2022

10 a.m.

Return trip from Union Station, DC: Sunday June 19, 2022

6:30 p.m.

11:45 p.m.

Return trip from Union Station, DC: Monday, June 20, 2022

11 a.m.

The first Something in the Water Festival took place in Virginia Beach in 2019. COVID-19 cancelled it the past two years, then organizer and superstar Pharrell Williams announced he would not be bringing the popular event back to the resort city. The Virginia Beach native said there is toxic energy in the city now.

The festival runs June 17-19, 2022 and will be held on the National Mall. According to the SITW website, of the three tickets tiers offered, only Tier 3 tickets remain available for online purchase. The other two tiers are sold out. Click here for ticket information.

All ages are welcome for the festival and children 5 and under can enter for free with a paid adult, organizers say.